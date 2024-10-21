Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's cute reaction to paparazzi's request goes viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is one of Bollywood’s most adored star kids. He always charms the fans with his cute smile and now, a video of his cutesy reaction to paps’ ‘SRK sir ko salaam bolna’ is going viral on the internet.

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of AbRam getting into his car. Before he left, paps bid him farewell, saying ‘Bye…take care,” to which he even replied back by waving his hands at them. Paps also made a special request saying, “Shah Rukh sir ko salaam bolna,” and his cutesy reaction, nodding his head in agreement with a big smile on his face won over the internet.

One of the users wrote, “Such a sweet boy.” Another commented, “That nod was so sweet.” Another user commented, “Chhota King.” Another user wrote, “You are so cute prince.” Another commented, “Such a well-mannered kid.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared the story of his youngest son AbRam’s name and said at Aap Ki Adalat, “Shah Rukh explained, “First of all, Hazrat Ibrahim in Islam is known as Abraham in the Bible, and in Judaism, it’s Abram. I thought that since my wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu and I am Muslim, we wanted our kids to feel a sense of secularism at home. Many people didn’t like it, and it became a controversy, but I believe that in our home, we have the same secularism as our country."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek is all set to play the role of the villain in the movie. Talking about the film, SRK said, “It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, or eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.