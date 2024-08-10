Twitter
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Abhishek Bachchan shared a hug with Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics, video went viral.

Riya Sharma

Aug 10, 2024

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics
Abhishek Bachchan hugs Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal win in men’s javelin throw in the Paris Olympics came as a celebration in India. Amid this, a video of Abhishek Bachchan supporting, and congratulating the athlete is going viral on social media with fans lauding his gesture. 

On Friday, a Twitter user shared a video of Abhishek Bachchan hugging Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. In the video, Abhishek who was cheering for Neeraj among others, can be seen hugging the athlete and whispering something in his ears. He was also seen patting Neeraj’s back and encouraging him as the athlete got overwhelmed. 

Fans lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet gesture towards Neeraj Chopra. One of the comments read, “Nice gesture by Abhishek Bachchan.” Another user wrote, “Good that they are there to support Indian athletes.” Another user commented, “Super gesture by Junior @juniorbachchan to congratulate the champion 
@Neeraj_chopra1 Being involved in kabaddi football leagues Abhishek is very fond of sports good to see him cheer our players."

Neeraj became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Neeraj’s first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were fouls. Despite a strong performance in the qualification round with a throw of 89.34 meters, his 89.45-meter throw was not enough to retain his gold. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ghoomer alongside Sayami Kher. Though the film tanked at the box office, his performance was appreciated by the audience. He will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in lead roles. The actor will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film which is set for a release in 2025.

