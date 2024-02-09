Watch: Abhishek Bachchan pulls Aishwarya Rai on stage to dance with him, throwback video goes viral, fans react

Twitter
Headlines

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

'Good job dude': Ishaan Khatter wins hearts for not leaving mom's hand after rumoured girlfriend Chandni pulls him away

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan pulls Aishwarya Rai on stage to dance with him, throwback video goes viral, fans react

In a throwback viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen pulling Aishwarya Rai to dance with him on stage.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of the most loved celebrity couples, never fail to stun us every time they appear together. They look adorable together, and their videos also often go viral on social media.

Now, in a recent throwback viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen pulling Aishwarya Rai to dance with him on stage. They then together grooved to Rock N Roll Soniye, Aishwarya steals the limelight with her dance moves in high heels. While Abhishek's expressions are unmatchable.

Watch video:

Sharing the video, one of Aishwrya's fan pages wrote, "them together." One of the social media users commented, "It's not scripted, it just happened." The second one mentioned, "say what you want but Abhishek is a great actor and an amazing human ....love both of them." The third person commented, "Aishwarya and Katrina did choose the best husband who can treat them like a queen."

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 48th birthday on February 5. There have been several rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai getting a divorce, however, the actress has quashed the rumours with her sweet birthday post for her husband on social media. 

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with Abhishek Bachchan and also penned a sweet note for him. In the first photo, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a selfie as they twinned in red outfits. The second picture showed a close-up image of a young Abhishek smiling as he looked away from the camera. The black and white photo was a candid one.

Besides the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also penned a small note wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, which read, "(Musical notes and sparkles emojis) Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday (confetti ball and rainbow emojis) with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless (nazar amulet, rainbow and heart with ribbon emojis). Shine on! (glowing star emoji)."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer, who faced poverty in childhood, cracked UPSC exam, left job after few years due to...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC with AIR 15 in first attempt, is married to IPS officer, her famous IAS sister is...

Oscars 2026 to see new Academy Award category for casting achievement, details inside

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE