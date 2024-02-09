Watch: Abhishek Bachchan pulls Aishwarya Rai on stage to dance with him, throwback video goes viral, fans react

In a throwback viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen pulling Aishwarya Rai to dance with him on stage.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of the most loved celebrity couples, never fail to stun us every time they appear together. They look adorable together, and their videos also often go viral on social media.

Now, in a recent throwback viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen pulling Aishwarya Rai to dance with him on stage. They then together grooved to Rock N Roll Soniye, Aishwarya steals the limelight with her dance moves in high heels. While Abhishek's expressions are unmatchable.

Watch video:

Sharing the video, one of Aishwrya's fan pages wrote, "them together." One of the social media users commented, "It's not scripted, it just happened." The second one mentioned, "say what you want but Abhishek is a great actor and an amazing human ....love both of them." The third person commented, "Aishwarya and Katrina did choose the best husband who can treat them like a queen."

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 48th birthday on February 5. There have been several rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai getting a divorce, however, the actress has quashed the rumours with her sweet birthday post for her husband on social media.

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with Abhishek Bachchan and also penned a sweet note for him. In the first photo, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a selfie as they twinned in red outfits. The second picture showed a close-up image of a young Abhishek smiling as he looked away from the camera. The black and white photo was a candid one.

Besides the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also penned a small note wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, which read, "(Musical notes and sparkles emojis) Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday (confetti ball and rainbow emojis) with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless (nazar amulet, rainbow and heart with ribbon emojis). Shine on! (glowing star emoji)."