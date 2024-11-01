Abhishek Bachchan praises his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and expresses how protective he is of her in the viral video.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love while filming Umrao Jaan, but Abhishek had noticed Aishwarya first when they met in Switzerland during her debut film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

As they worked together on Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2, their feelings grew. Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya at the premiere of Guru, and she said yes. They got married on April 20, 2007, beginning their life together.

Now a throwback video of newlyweds Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is going viral, in which Abhishek praises his beautiful wife and expresses how protective he is of her. Aishwarya blushed as he spoke. He also highlighted that she was Miss World and is still the most beautiful woman on Earth.

Watch:

For the unversed, reports say that Abhishek Bachchan has cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. For the first time, Nimrat has now broken her silence and addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip. According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.” Nimrat’s clarification followed the viral Reddit post that alleged Abhishek was having an extramarital affair with her. Fans have also criticised Abhishek for supposedly being disloyal to his wife.