Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were spotted on Friday as the couple attended the second day of the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

The two, along with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, came to cheer for their daughter Aaradhya, who is a student at the school. In videos shared by paps, Abhishek was seen stepping out of a sprinter van, followed by Brindya and Aishwarya.

The actress was seen holding her mother's arm as they made their way into the school. Abhishek sported a green co-ord set, while Aishwarya looked elegant in a black outfit.

The event was star-studded, with celebs like Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khattar, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Radhika Merchant also attending. The couple had also attended the school event on Thursday, accompanied by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, as they supported Aaradhya during the celebrations.

In videos taken by paparazzi, the Guru actor was seen being protective of his wife Aish as he held her hand while entering inside. The videos also captured Aishwarya beside Amitabh, while Abhishek taking care of her dupatta so that she doesn't step on it.

Their joint appearance comes amidst months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest. Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek made another public appearance together, putting an end to whispers of a rift in the family.

Rumours about tension between the two reportedly began in July this year, when Aishwarya and her daughter attended Anant Ambani's wedding without the Bachchan family. The rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, attended the event together leading to speculation about their separation.

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was released on November 22. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai earlier this year.

