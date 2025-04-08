Both Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur did not pose together for the cameras, but their joint presence at the Maddock bash went viral, especially after the recent rumours of an affair between the two.

Almost all of Bollywood's superstars made Monday a night to remember as they turned up at the Maddock Films party in Mumbai. One of the popular attendees was none other than Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, who twinned in black outfits, reuniting for the first time after their critically acclaimed film Dasvi. Abhishek Bachchan arrived alone, sans his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dressed in a camo-textured black bomber jacket paired with a pair of black trousers. Nimrat Kaur, on the other hand, dressed it up a bit and showed off her curves in a monochrome off-shoulder dress.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur did not pose together for the cameras, but their joint presence at the Maddock bash went viral, especially after the recent rumours of an affair between the two. For the unversed, amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, many speculated his affair with Nimrat Kaur, with a letter from Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur also going viral on social media. The rumours were later quashed by sources close to the Bachchan family, with both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also putting up a united front.

The star-studded celebration was hosted by Maddock Films to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The celebration became extra special as Maddock Films’ Chhaava also became the biggest Hindi grosser of 2025 so far.

Under the leadership of Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films has consistently delivered some of the blockbuster films of recent times, including Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among others.

