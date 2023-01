Aamir Khan-Kartik Aaryan

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted attending a wedding in Bhopal, and they became the centre of attention by dancing on Tune Maari Entriyaan, and Kaun Nachdi.

The video from the venue was uploaded on YouTube, and it showed how Kartik and Aamir added more grace to the celebration.

Here's the video

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Whereas, Kartik was last seen in Freddy. Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada.