Watch: Aamir Khan grooves to ‘Tharki Chokro’ ahead of daughter Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in Udaipur

Aamir Khan dances his heart out ahead of his daughter Ira Khan's wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently tied the knot in a registered wedding with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Now, the newlyweds along with the entire family are currently in Udaipur for their grand wedding. As they arrive at the venue, Aamir Khan's video dancing to PK's popular song Tharki Chokro is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani shared a video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur wherein Aamir Khan can be seen grooving to his popular song Tharki Chokro from PK as the Rajasthani folk artistes played the song. He was also seen performing his signature dance step of the song. His ex-wife Kiran Rao also shaked a leg with Aamir Khan.

Tharki Chokro in PK features Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt shaking a leg together. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the titular character of an alien who landed on Earth, and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Rajasthani band member. The song was sung by Swaroop Khan, written by Swananad Kirkire, and composed by Ajay-Atul. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput and turned out to be a blockbuster.

According to the report, the wedding festivities in Udaipur will be a three-day celebration which will conclude on January 10. The couple will have a grand wedding in Udaipur which will attended by their close family and friends. Ira and Nupur will reportedly have a grand reception in Mumbai which will be attended by the Bollywood celebrities. The couple's photos from their registered wedding went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitare Zameen Par, slated to release this Christmas. He's also producing Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran, which is slated to release in cinemas on March 1.