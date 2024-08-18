Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Aamir Khan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘courageous’, gets emotional

Aamir Khan can be seen getting emotional and calling Rhea Chakraborty 'courageous.'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

Watch: Aamir Khan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘courageous’, gets emotional
Aamir Khan-Rhea Chakraborty (Image credit: Twitter)
Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be seen talking about in the upcoming episode of Rhea Chakraborty's Chapter 2. The actress took to Instagram and shared the promo clip on Instagram.

In the clip, Aamir can be seen getting emotional and calling Rhea 'courageous.' Rhea assured Aamir that he was very handsome and the entire country would agree with him. 

Watch clip:

Aamir praised Rhea for her courage amid trolling and online hate after Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020. During this time, she was blamed from family and fans and was also sent to jail for a few months. 

Rhea Chakraborty has started her new fashion label called Chapter 2 with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Harpreet Singh, and Jinita Seth, ahead of India's 78th independence day on August 15, 2024. The brand’s debut collection redefines the landscape of unisex fashion with its eclectic mix of T-shirts, bottomwear, coord sets, jackets, bodysuits, and vests.

The fashion label Chapter 2, that embodies the essence of new beginnings and the spirit of independence, has signature acid-wash prints and future-forward elements in its designs. The minimalist text on T-shirts, with themes like "Un-Herd" and "Indifferent," resonate deeply with those who value authenticity, self-expression, and the courage to be different.

Talking about her new venture, Rhea Chakraborty said in a statement, "Independence Day is a reminder of the power we all have to break free and start over. With Chapter 2, we aim to amplify the voices of those who dare to write their own stories. What you wear has the power to convey your attitude, feelings, and motivations. Fashion has power, and through our designs, we want to support and inspire everyone on their journey of reinvention and freedom."

