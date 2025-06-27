Puneet Issar also shared his opinion on the Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, and asserted that more than Hania Aamir's involvement, it was his 'arrogant' remark that irked him more.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 has created a stir online and among the film fraternity. Just like netizens, celebs are also voicing their opinions about Diljit bringing his horror-comedy, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. While a few celebs stood in support of Diljit, a majority of them are against him. Veteran actor Puneet Issar also shared his views on the whole controversy, and he also slammed Diljit, not for releasing Sardaar Ji 3, but for his attitude and arrogant remark he made recently, stating that he's not bothered about working in Bollywood. The Mahabharat actor asserted that such a statement is utterly distasteful.

What did Puneet Issar say about the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

In a video of Instant Bollywood, Punnet Issar said, "Main ek patriot hoon. Mere liye mera desh pehle. Diljit Dosanjh ke jo film hai, jab unhone shuru ki, that time it was all normal. There were artistes from Pakistan who were working here. Tab kisi ne aapati nahi jataai. But at the same time, humare andar thodi khuddari honi chaiye. Watan ke liye, apne Guruon ke liye honi chaiye." Issar went on to explain how Guru Gobind Singh lost his family while protecting religion, "Humari ek shraddha honi chaiye ki humare Guruon ne kya-kya kiya hai. Aap usko bhool gaye? What about Guru Gobind Singh Ji? Unke chaar bete shahadat mein maare gaye the. Guru Gobind Singh Ji ke pitaji, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, sabne apne religion ko defend karte hue apni jaan de di, na? We should be loyal to our country.

Puneet slams Diljit's 'arrogant' remark

The veteran actor said that Diljit is a 'good man', but he slammed his attitude. "Diljit ek star hai, he's a good man hai. Uska bolna bhi sahi hai: "Maine pehle kiya tha, ab yeh ho gaya'. Par uska woh statement galat tha ki, 'Music bandta hai. Mujhe fark nahi padta'. Self-respect zaroori hai. But nation ka pride that is very important." Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 has been released overseas on June 27.

