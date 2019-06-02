'Wasn’t defending Janhvi Kapoor over something Katrina Kaif might have innocently said', Sonam K Ahuja clears the air

During her recent appearance on BFFs with Vogue season three, the host of the show Neha Dhupia asked Katrina Kaif, "Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym, and workout looks?" To which Katrina had replied, "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

Post that, Sonam K Ahuja took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Janhvi stepping out of her gym wearing denim shorts and a tank top. Sonam wrote on her post, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it". Soon after that, it started speculating that the Veere Di Wedding actor defended Janhvi over Katrina's statement. But Sonam rubbished the reports today by tweeting, "Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas."

Check out her tweet below:

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019

Katrina and Sonam are very good friends and have always been high praises for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

While Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bharat in which Salman Khan plays the titular role. The film is hitting the screens on June 5, 2019.