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Was Tiger Shroff the shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed targets

As per a latest report, Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ first choice, while Mumbai Police also switched to ‘Plan B’ in Kota after arresting the three accused in the firing case. Know in detail here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 11:06 PM IST

Was Tiger Shroff the shooters’ second choice? Reports reveal why they changed targets
Tiger Shroff wasn't the first target of the shooters. (Pic Credits: X)
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In a shocking revelation in the Tiger Shroff car shooting case, the Mumbai Crime Branch said that the Heropanti actor was not the initial target of the shooters. Yes, you read it right! According to the crime branch, three shooters were allegedly targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach them due to tight security.

''Tiger Shroff was not the shooters' original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity's security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them,'' the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

''Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,'' the Mumbai Crime Branch added.

Why did Mumbai Police execute ‘Plan B’ in Kota?

After the three were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota, a local court granted 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Mumbai Police to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

However, Mumbai Police changed their original plan to take them to Mumbai overnight, and the accused were instead kept at Kota's Railway Colony police station under tight security. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow 'Plan B' for transporting the accused.

How did the shooters plan the attack on Tiger Shroff?

According to the ongoing investigation, the three accused tracked Shroff's movement through social media posts and fan pages and came to know that the actor is a regular visitor of a football ground in Juhu. The accused shooters spent weeks planning the attack. It is also reported that CCTV footage showed them visiting the same football ground a week before, on October 11, but Shroff did not come that day.

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