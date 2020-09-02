'Was she high when tweeting': Kangana Ranaut's 'Vicky Kaushik' tweet give fodder to trolls

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday morning asked for prominent celebrities to undergo a drug test. In her tweet, Kangana misspelled Vicky Kaushal as 'Vicky Kaushik' after which netizens trolled the actress and demanded to know 'what are you high on'.

Kangana's original tweet read, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."

The actress had earlier alleged that 99% of people in the film industry are drug users, she also claimed that there are rumours of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Vicky Kaushal being "cocaine addicts", and urged them to prove the speculation wrong by taking a drug test.

For the uninformed, in 2019, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video from Karan Johar’s party, originally shared by the filmmaker himself, and claimed that the guests were in a "drugged state".

The video featured Ranbir, Ayan, Vicky, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Vicky had denied the allegations at the time and had said, "It was a very chilled-out party. That video is put out. And right after, I am in the hills in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Army, for three-four days, where there is no network. Obviously I don’t know. And I have no clue that I’ve become the ‘charsi of the country’!"

Meanwhile, Karan had clarified saying, "Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder."