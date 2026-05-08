Was RSS involved in Mahatma Gandhi assassination, Babri Masjid demolition, Emergency? Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal raises tough questions - Watch trailer

Aakhri Sawal explores the alleged RSS links to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury in the lead roles, the film releases on May 15.

After its effective announcement and thought-provoking teaser, the makers of Aakhri Sawal unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday, May 8. The hard-hitting drama has already sparked conversations for addressing historical events associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and its trailer further intensifies the discussion.

Aakhri Sawal explores subjects such as the alleged RSS links to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and the Emergency. The trailer delves into alleged conspiracies and unresolved questions surrounding these events, while presenting perspectives that aim to revisit key moments in India's political history. With a direct and intense narrative approach, the trailer is likely to generate further debate among audiences.

Sanjay Dutt plays a central role in the narrative, delivering several impactful dialogues while responding to allegations levelled against the RSS. The film marks the return of Sameera Reddy, who features prominently in the trailer. Actors including Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury also appear in key roles.

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. It is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alongside its political and historical themes, the Sanjay Dutt-starrer is also set to become the first Hindi film to release with integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) support for deaf audiences, while also aiming to improve accessibility for visually impaired viewers.

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