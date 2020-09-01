Was Rhea Chakraborty at Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 12?; fans wonder after viral post

Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

9 Indian actors who own vanity vans worth over Rs 2 crore 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Was Rhea Chakraborty at Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 12?; fans wonder after viral post

Fans claim the picture, where Rhea poses with a mango cake, is from Sushant`s house. Since the start, Rhea has claimed that she moved out of the late actor`s house on June 8, and didn`t meet him since then.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 05:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Instagram post of actress Rhea Chakraborty posing with a cake has raised questions on her claims of not seeing her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after June 8, when she reportedly left his house. The post is dated June 12 and has gone viral.

Fans claim the picture, where Rhea poses with a mango cake, is from Sushant`s house. Since the start, Rhea has claimed that she moved out of the late actor`s house on June 8, and didn`t meet him since then.

It is being claimed that the actress had taken to her Instagram Stories to post photos of herself with the cake by a window. She also tagged Shruti Modi in the post.

An Instagram handle, thehomemadesunshine, also shared the picture on June 12, with the caption: "So glad that u like it @rhea_chakraborty!! Makes us so Happy!!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Homemade Sunshine (@thehomemadesunshine) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Homemade Sunshine (@thehomemadesunshine) on


Now, Sushant`s fans are questioning Rhea`s previous claims.

"Does this mean that she was back on 12th after meetu di left? CCTV footage from 8-14 should be checked to confirm this," one user shared.

One wrote: "Guys see the time of post 12 june? she told that she left SSR house on 8 june. And a news Channel claims that these pics were taken at SSR house."

"This is 100% SSR house , you can go and check rhea`s account and check 3 June post," one wrote.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life.

Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery. Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor`s father of abetting his son`s suicide, among other charges. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Ranveer Singh reveals reaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE