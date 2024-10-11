In his memoir, The Substance And The Shadow: An Autobiography, Dilip Kumar revealed how Madhubala's request took him by surprise but it was his wife Saira Banu who insisted that the two meet. It was this quality of his wife of not dwelling over the past that impressed him.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story is one of the most iconic in the cinema world. But, there was a time when Dilip Kumar was in love with Madhubala. The two fell in love and started dating while filming Tarana. The love between the two stars grew in such a way that Dilip Kumar and Madhubala even decided to marry each other. However, they broke up while filming Mughal-e-Azam because the actress’ father did not approve of their relationship. 44-year-old Dilip Kumar then married Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him. Do you know there was a time when Madhubala insisted on meeting Dilip Kumar after he got married to Saira Banu?

In his memoir, The Substance And The Shadow: An Autobiography, Dilip Kumar revealed how Madhubala's request took him by surprise but it was his wife Saira Banu who insisted that the two meet. It was this quality of his wife of not dwelling over the past that impressed him.

Dilip Kumar wrote, "Soon after our nikah (marriage), while we were staying in Madras, I received a message from Madhubala that she wished to see me urgently. I confided in Saira as soon as we returned to Bombay about the message. Saira at once insisted that I should meet Madhu since it must be something she was distressed about."

When Dilip Kumar reached Madhubala's house to meet her, he was surprised to see the actress looking weak. "When I went to Madhu’s home, I was pained to see that she was frail and looked very weak. The pallor on her face not only belied her ill health, but her magnificent, impish smile seemed such an effort. She was happy to see me and said: ‘Hamare shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, main bahut khush hoon!’ (Our prince has got his princess, I am very happy)."

Madhubala had called Dilip Kumar to meet her to seek advice on some personal issues and this was the last meeting of both of them.

"She was worried about some personal matters that she needed my advice on and we discussed them until she was somewhat satisfied that they could be sorted out. She then relaxed. That was the last time I saw her. She passed away on 23 February 1969," Dilip Kumar said.

Madhubala married Kishore Kumar in 1960 but it wasn’t a smooth-sailing marriage. Nine years later, the legendary actress passed away at 36.

