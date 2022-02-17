'Was more fit when she had Taimur': Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for gaining weight - WATCH

From their public appearances to personal space, there has always been a spotlight on Bollywood stars. Whenever celebrities step out in public, they often get trolled for their fashion choices or their behavior. The latest star to have been targeted is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The '3 Idiots' actress was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday, February 16 after her lunch in a restaurant in Mumbai. As the video was shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram channel, netizens flocked to the comments section and body-shamed Kareena for looking overweight in the video.

A netizen wrote, "Bebo needs to start exercising again, she has put on too much weight", while another commented, "Am shocked she was more fit and toned when she had Taimur, what happened to her". Amid all these negative comments, there was a kind soul too who defended the actress and wrote, "Why don't understand why people call her arrogant/ghamandi and blah blah! If we are human these celebrities also, if we have mood swings they have also, hamesha pose karna for paps is not possible! Kal sabne kitna kuch bol diya pose nhi diya to, because she was holding her kid and she was busy talking with her family,. But she posed in the morning when she was with Taimur, we need to stop judging people!".

More than a month back, Kareena had planned to start her 2022 on a healthy note but she had ditched her plan for a croissant. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday 3 January, Kareena shared her selfie eating a croissant. She had captioned it as "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it...".



Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches her 'eat healthy first Monday' plan of 2022 for a croissant

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which recently pushed its release date to August 11, 2022.