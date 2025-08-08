Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer said in a leaked audio note, "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show."

Shots were reportedly fired at Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, the second such incident reported in less than a month, according to a report by Indo-Canadian Voice. Soon after the attack, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang claimed responsibility and stated that the reason they targeted the comedian was because of his closeness with Salman Khan. A viral social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon and attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Jai Shri Ram... aaj jo Kapil Sharma ke Kap's Cafe, Surrey mein firing hui hai, iski zimmedari Goldy Dhillon te Lawrence Bishnoi gang leti hai... next karwai jald hi Mumbai mein karenge, (Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for today's firing at Kaps Cafe in Surrey, we will now do this in Mumbai next)," the post read.

Now, a new leaked voice note has emerged in which Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer can be heard threatening the entire industry about working with Salman Khan. Harry Boxer was quoted by India Today as saying, "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show."

He further said, "If anyone works with Salman, whether a small-time actor or a small-time director, we will not spare anyone. We will kill them. We will go to any extent necessary to kill them."

What happened at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada?

The second reported attack at Kapil Sharma's cafe comes less than a month after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired. Police had launched an investigation into the attack, the Vancouver Sun had reported.

