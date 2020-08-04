Was itching to get back to work as soon as it was permitted and possible: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the first few actors who has resumed the shoot amid coronavirus crisis. The actor also announced a new film titled Raksha Bandhan on the occasion of the festival celebrated on Monday. He will also be travelling abroad to kickstart the shoot of his forthcoming film, Bell Bottom which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a daily, Akshay spoke about heading back to work.

The actor was asked if he is afraid about resuming the work. To which he stated, "Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it's possible to beat it if we have a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit."

Akshay further said, "All I can say is that I, for one, was itching to get back to work as soon as it was permitted, and possible. I don't think I've stayed away from the camera for so long and now, there's a newfound excitement to be back on set."

On being quizzed about his family's reaction, the Khiladi of Bollywood went on to say, "I'm very fortunate that my family has been so supportive. They understand where I'm coming from, that one just can’t stay cooped up at home forever. Eventually, will have to step out and start working. I've just decided to do it before anyone else."