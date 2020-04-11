'Was informed about it by the production assistant.': Neena Gupta on getting axed from Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is not one to mince words when it comes to speaking her mind. She was previously announced to be a part of the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif but was removed from the film last year in December. In a recent interview, Neena said that she had shot for the film for three days after which the director decided that her track was not fit for the plot.

In her interview, Neena revealed how Rohit never met or rang her up after axing her part, "Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track. (I was informed about this) by the production assistant."

She further added, "It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn’t work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isse acha hai pehle hi hata diya (They could have removed me after the shoot but it’s good that I was let go early on). I don’t have any problem with that."

For the uninformed, it was in December 2019 that Neena was removed from the film as she was not old enough to play Akshay’s mother. "Neena is just a few years older than Akshay. It was ridiculous in the first place to cast them as mother-son. When they shot together, director Rohit Shetty realised they didn’t look like mother and son. That’s why Neena’s track was removed," a source had said at the time. The release of Sooryavanshi has been pushed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is an action drama with cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.