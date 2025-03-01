Genelia D'Souza shared why she reacted that way when Riteish Deshmukh greeted Preity Zinta at an event, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch.

Remember the IIFA Awards 2019 video where Genelia D'Souza looked irritated when her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, greeted Preity Zinta? The video went viral on social media, and people started guessing if Genelia was feeling jealous.

Later, Genelia shared why she reacted that way on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch. The actress said, "The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay but we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction."

Last year, Genelia D'Souza shared a playful take on what happened next. You can watch the viral video here:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh first met on the sets of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. After dating for over eight years, they tied the knot in 2012. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

They have appeared together in several films, including Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Lai Bhaari. Additionally, they shared screen time in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish's Marathi film Mauli.

Meanwhile, the actress’ absence from movies post-marriage is questioned several times. Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, “I am sure. People say what they want to say but the truth of the matter is that I decided. Till date… people say ‘Why don’t you do so much more work?’ I don’t feel I can do so much work but I feel I still enjoy that whole part of being with my kids.”