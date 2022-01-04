Was Aryan Khan caught urinating in public? Here's the truth behind viral video

Aryan Khan has been in news since his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai in October 2021. Shah Rukh Khan' son was granted bail three weeks later by the Bombay High Court on October 28. However, it seems that trouble hasn't yet ended for the star kid yet.

A video showing a drunk man caught urinating in public in the United States has now gone viral and netizens claim that its Aryan Khan in the video. The video is being circulated on social media and WhatsApp.

Check out the viral video here:



However, all these claims are absolutely false and baseless. As per an India Today fact check report, the man in the viral video is Canadian actor Bronson Pelletier who portrayed the character of Jared Cameron in The Twilight Saga film series. The report also states that the video was shot at Los Angeles International airport in 2012 when Pelletier was arrested for his act. As the video shows, the actor was highly intoxicated when he urinated in public inside the airport premises. He was arrested, found guilty and sent for two years in probation for his act.

After Aryan Khan's controversy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance in December when he resumed shooting for his upcoming action film 'Pathan'. The film, backed by Yash Raj Productions, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in leading roles. Salman Khan recently had also confirmed his cameo in the film.

Salman will reprise his role of the former RAW agent from his 'Tiger' franchise as YRF plans to build a spy universe in future films. 'Pathan' is being directed by Siddharth Anand who helmed 'War' starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It is being speculated that Hrithik's character from 'War' will also join the YRF spy universe.