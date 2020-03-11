Was a man of few words, now they've become fewer: Irrfan Khan

Ahead of the release of 'Angrezi Medium', Irrfan Khan spoke at length about how the film's plotline is similar to his life.

Irrfan Khan is all set to be seen on the big screen in Angrezi Medium after a hiatus of almost two years. The talented actor shot for the film in Rajasthan and London last year. He has been promoting the film while getting treated for his endocrine tumour in Big Ben. Irrfan has been sharing the updates of Angrezi Medium on his Twitter page and seems like he is missing the time indeed.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Irrfan opened up about the film and how the plotline is relatable to his life. He stated, "It was personal — but from an entirely different perspective. My child in Angrezi Medium loses her mother when she is very young. I wasn’t... mine was a crisis of whether to pursue my dream or take care of my responsibility. For Champak, the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not... perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me a lot of heartaches. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do... Let the child fly!"

Moreover, Irrfan also spoke about how he forgot acting before he started filming for Angrezi Medium. He said, "I forgot how to act and then I wanted to forget and come clean. My battle has made me more sensitive in a good and a bad way. I was a man of few words, and now they’ve become fewer."

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and the film also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.