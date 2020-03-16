Headlines

Was a gym opened exclusively for Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput despite government orders of shutdown?

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped working out at a gym for two hours on Sunday evening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 04:00 PM IST

On March 13, 2020, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had announced, "All theatres, gyms, swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad to be closed starting midnight today till 30th March." Soon after that, the state made sure the orders are followed by the authorities as well as the citizens due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak globally. It's been reported that about 37 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Maharashtra.

After the CM's announcement of the gym should be closed, it seems like not everyone is eager to follow it. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have come under the radar after getting snapped while working out on Sunday at a gym in the suburbs. The tabloid revealed that the gym was exclusively opened for them and they had a workout session for about two hours.

They exited from a different way after they saw being captured secretly. When the owner of the gym was asked about the incident, they told the tabloid, "He has been shooting in Chandigarh and had asked me to get some equipment after he sustained an injury (tendonitis). I was showing him the right way to use the equipment. In any case, we work out and train together at each other’s houses."

Yudhishthir Jaising, the owner went on to say, "It was only Shahid, Mira and me… just friends chilling on a Sunday evening."

A couple of days back, Shahid returned to the city and had also announced that the shoot of Jersey has been suspended due to coronavirus scare. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."

