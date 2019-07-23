WAR: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff shoot dangerous high-speed bike chase sequence on highest Portuguese peak

Action-entertainer War will see Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in ferocious face-offs throughout the movie. One such scene includes a dangerous high-speed bike chase performed by the two heroes on top of the highest mountain peak in Portugal, Serra da Estrela.

Director Siddharth Anand tells us, “War is an adrenaline-pumping film that will keep you on the edge of your seats with its action sequences. As our title suggests, Hrithik and Tiger wage a war against each other and they are constant, massive showdowns between the two. For one big action chase sequence, they had to drive superbikes at a high speed on top of the highest mountain range in Portugal called Serra da Estrela.” The helmer adds, “It’s a visually stunning sequence at par with all big action films of Hollywood.”

Interestingly, Serra da Estrela’s peak stands at 1,993 metres (6,539 feet) above sea level. Filming a whirlwind chase sequence there was extremely risky. “Hrithik and Tiger took all necessary training to ride these super-fast bikes and pulled off the sequence with élan,” informs Siddharth.