'War': Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff just want to get rid of each other in this action-packed stylish teaser

Since the time it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be sharing screen space in Yash Raj Films productions, the hearts of fans started racing. It was always touted to be a high-octane action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film was called Hrithik vs Tiger and then it was reported that it has been titled Fighters. But nope! The final title and the teaser of the film are finally unveiled and it's worth the wait.

Hrithik and Tiger's film is titled War and the teaser starts with the actors walking in style and then just finding a chance to kill each other. They are seen riding bikes at high speed, jumping off from high altitude and more. Hrithik and Tiger's ripped bod and rustic look can make girls go instantly weak in their knees. In real life, Tiger considers Hrithik as his idol but in War, he just wants to get rid of him once for all.

Check out the teaser below:

The teaser also shows a glimpse of Vaani Kapoor flaunting her bikini bod and she will be romancing Hrithik in the film.

Hrithik tweeted the teaser by writing, "You're just starting out in a world I've mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat!" While Tiger wrote, ".@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it’s done!"

With this film, Hrithik returns to YRF banner after a decade while this is Tiger's first outing with Aditya Chopra.

War is slated to release on October 2, 2019.