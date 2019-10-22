WAR 3rd Monday Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film beats Sultan & Padmaavat to become 7th highest-grossing
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR has minted Rs 304 crore till date
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR is unstoppable at the Box Office. After minting huge numbers from day one till third Monday, the movie has surpassed Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh as the highest grossing film of 2019.
Not only that, after beating YRF's own film Dhoom: 3, starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the movie has surpassed Sultan and Padmaavat's collection of Rs. 300.45 and Rs. 302.15 crore respectively. The movie earned Rs. 2.10 crore on third Monday and thus minted Rs. 304 crore with Tamil and Telugu versions combined.
Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat... Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: 304 cr. #India biz."
#War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sultan and #Padmaavat... Now seventh highest grossing #Hindi film... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2.10 cr. Total: 290 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: 304 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2019
Meanwhile, according to Box Office India, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR has minted Rs. 2 crore on Monday, which is a drop from Rs. 5.50 crore, collected on Sunday. Despite the drop, WAR managed to collect Rs. 14.50 crore within four days of its third week. In totality, the movie, according to the website, collected Rs. 285.88 crore.
Take a look at the day-wise break-up of WAR collection, according to Box Office India:
Week One - 2,25,38,00,000 apprx
Week Two - 46,00,00,000 apprx
Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 4.25,00,000 apprx
Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx
Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx
Third Week - 14,50,00,000 apprx (4 days)
Total - 2,85,88,00,000 apprx
Directed by Siddharth Anand, WAR also saw Vaani Kapoor in a cameo role. The film gave tough competition to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Joker, Maleficent: Mistress Of The Evil and Laal Kaptaan. WAR however might be affected by Diwali releases Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China.