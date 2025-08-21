War 2: Yash Raj Films to compensate producer Naga Vamsi for distributing Telugu version of Jr NTR-Hrithik Roshan's film, he will receive mega refund of..

As per the media reports, producer-distributor Naga Vamsi will be getting a refund of Rs 22 crore from Yash Raj Films after War 2 became a disaster in Telugu version.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is now considered a flop in Hindi, but it has attained a disaster verdict in the Telugu version. Despite the star value of Tarak, the Telugu audience rejected Ayan Mukerji's directorial from the second day of its release, leading to a huge loss to producer Naga Vamsi. The big-mouth Telugu producer bought the distribution rights of War 2 Telugu version. He distributed the film, but suffered a heavy loss due to outright rejection by the masses. As per the reports, Naga Vamsi bought the Telugu rights of War 2 for Rs 70-90 crore. In its first week, the dubbed version only earned Rs 46.50 crores. Yash Raj Films considered the loss Vamsi faced. Thus, as per the reports, they have decided to give a huge refund to him.

Naga Vamsi will get a refund of... from Yash Raj Films

As per a report of Great Andhra, YRF has agreed to give a refund of Rs 22 crores to Naga Vami. The compensation package includes Rs 10 crore for Nizzam. Rs 7 crore for Andhra, and Rs 5 crore from Ceded. YRF again proved to be a professional production house, and this step will surely give some relief to Naga Vamsi from the financial setback.

Why War 2 flopped in Hindi and became a disaster in Telugu

War 2, the direct sequel to War (2019), and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, was highly anticipated by the fans. However, when the movie was released, fans felt cheated with a wafer-thin story, excessive runtime, childish VFX, and a predictable storyline. Moviegoers noticed that War 2 has little to no connection with the Spy Universe's previous instalments, including Pathaan and Tiger 3. Thus, the movie became an epic disappointment. When it comes to the Telugu version, apart from the negative reviews, Jr NTR's fans got irked to see their idol becoming a mere supporting actor in the movie. That is the reason why War 2 crashed in the Telugu regions from the second day itself. In seven days, the domestic collection of War 2 is Rs 183 crores from Hindi and Telugu versions.