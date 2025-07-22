War 2: Yash Raj Films to celebrate the legacy of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR by launching the trailer on...

The trailer of War 2 will be released on July 25 to celebrate Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR completing 25 years of their cinematic journey. The Ayan Mukerji film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie on August 14.

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025. The action thriller is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

On Tuesday, July 22, the production house Yash Raj Films announced that the trailer of War 2 will be released on July 25 to celebrate the legacy of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. They shared the film's poster featuring a note that read, "In 2025, 2 icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey. To celebrate this once in a lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of War 2! Here's to the most epic clash of the titans! Mark you calendars."

As per reports, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be seen in the post-credits sequence of War 2, setting up the stage for Alpha, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, who helmed the Netflix series The Railway Men for Yash Raj Films, Alpha is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2025.

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, who also collaborated with Hrithik for Bang Bang and Fighter; the sequel War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ayan has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Coincidentally, all the three movies were led by Ranbir Kapoor.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is slated to release on August 14 and will clash at the box office with the Tamil action thriller Coolie headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan also play pivotal roles in Coolie with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.



