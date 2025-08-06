War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dynamic dance-off, full song reserved only for...: 'Aditya Chopra wants to..'

After striking gold at the box office with Saiyaara, producer Aditya Chopra opts for his hit strategy in music. Sources have it that Aditya is holding the best song from War 2 for cinemas, and dropping just a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance-off pre-release.

A few days left before the biggest movie of the year- War 2- will hit cinemas. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer action extravaganza is already among the most awaited films, and the producer Aditya Chopra wishes to make this anticipation sweeter by dropping a glimpse of a banger. Just like the Jai Jai Shivshankar, War 2 will also feature a dance-off number, featuring the two leads, but to witness Tarak competing with Duggu on the dance floor, you will have to watch it in cinemas. As per the latest reports, the Hrithik-Jr NTR song won't be uploaded on any digital streaming sites, and only a glimpse of it will be shown pre-release.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's song is reserved for cinemas only

A source closer to the project revealed, "Everyone’s eyes are on NTR & Hrithik’s dance number, and Aditya Chopra knows this. He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release and not give the full song to people to watch it for free. He wants to bring people into theatres to watch War 2 and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik & NTR dancing together on the big screen, just as it is supposed to be consumed.”

Aditya Chopra opted for his classic music strategy

The insider further added that for War 2, Aditya is following his hit music strategy, something that he did in Bunty Aur Babli and Dhoom 3. "This is classic Aditya Chopra strategy. He preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Babli, Kajre Re, pre-release, and people were blown away seeing it in theatres. He locked up all the songs of Dhoom 3, and people were crazy for them in theatres, like Kamli exploded. He knows he has gold with him in the NTR-Hrithik dance song, and he will not give it out just like that. He wants people to come to theatres to watch it, and then he wants people to keep coming back to theatres to enjoy it more and more because it will be unavailable on the internet." War 2 will be releasing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 15.

