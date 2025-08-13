War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Did Hrithik Roshan ever work with Rajinikanth? Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child artist in many films, including one with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film Bhagwaan Dada in 1986.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, is all set to clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie over the Independence Day weekend. Ahead of their much-awaited clash on Thursday, Hrithik Roshan has now shared a heartfelt post on X, honouring the South superstar, with whom he made his debut as a child actor.

Did Hrithik Roshan make his debut opposite Rajinikanth?

Many are unaware that Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to clash with Rajinikanth at the box office, also made his debut as a child artist opposite the South superstar. Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child artist in many films, including one with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film Bhagwaan Dada in 1986.

What did Hrithik Roshan say before War 2 vs Coolie's box office clash?

Ahead of the big screen showdown, Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, shared his best wishes for the legendary actor. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on his celebrated 50-year career in the film industry.

"Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" Hrithik wrote on X.

War 2 vs Coolie box office clash

On August 14, both War 2 and Coolie will make their theatrical openings, marking a much-awaited moment. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features the superstar in a powerful new look as the lead protagonist. Actor Nagarjuna is seen as the villain, while Aamir Khan is also set to make a cameo in the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is returning as the fearless warrior - a "nameless, faceless shadow." He has been set against a new villain, Jr NTR, who strives to "fight battles of the country that no one else can." Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

War 2 is a sequel to the original 2019 film, which starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

