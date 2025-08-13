Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions

Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs

BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal

RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred

KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...

'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth minerals?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in.., sends...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Did Hrithik Roshan ever work with Rajinikanth? Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child artist in many films, including one with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film Bhagwaan Dada in 1986.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

TRENDING NOW

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, is all set to clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie over the Independence Day weekend. Ahead of their much-awaited clash on Thursday, Hrithik Roshan has now shared a heartfelt post on X, honouring the South superstar, with whom he made his debut as a child actor. 

Did Hrithik Roshan make his debut opposite Rajinikanth? 

Many are unaware that Hrithik Roshan, who is all set to clash with Rajinikanth at the box office, also made his debut as a child artist opposite the South superstar. Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child artist in many films, including one with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film Bhagwaan Dada in 1986.

image-7

What did Hrithik Roshan say before War 2 vs Coolie's box office clash? 

Ahead of the big screen showdown, Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, shared his best wishes for the legendary actor. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on his celebrated 50-year career in the film industry.

"Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" Hrithik wrote on X.

War 2 vs Coolie box office clash 

On August 14, both War 2 and Coolie will make their theatrical openings, marking a much-awaited moment. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features the superstar in a powerful new look as the lead protagonist. Actor Nagarjuna is seen as the villain, while Aamir Khan is also set to make a cameo in the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is returning as the fearless warrior - a "nameless, faceless shadow." He has been set against a new villain, Jr NTR, who strives to "fight battles of the country that no one else can." Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

War 2 is a sequel to the original 2019 film, which starred Hrithik Roshan opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

READ | KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'
Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE