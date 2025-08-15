War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR FAIL to beat Rajinikanth, Thalaiva's movie earns Rs 150 crore, YRF Spy thriller opens at..

Although War 2 has scored the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025, beating the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, it has failed to surpass Rajinikanth's Coolie. In comparison, War 2 is nowhere close to Coolie.

War 2 vs Coolie box office collection day 1: August 14 marked the epic clash of Rajinikanth's Coolie vs Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2. Both movies were highly anticipated films. Both titles were expected to open in huge numbers, and they delivered the expected. However, when it comes to comparison, Yash Raj Films' big-budget actioner is trailing Rajini's visual extravaganza. Yes, War 2 has two of the biggest superstars from Bollywood and Telugu cinema, yet it has failed to surpass Thalaiva. The early estimates of both films are out, and the figures will shock you.

War 2 box office collection day 1

As Sacnilk reported, the direct sequel to War (2019), the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has opened to Rs 52.50 crores from all the languages. War 2 opening day total includes Rs 29 crores from Hindi, Rs 23.25 crores from Telugu, and Rs 25 lakhs from Tamil version. As far as occupancy is concerned, War 2 opened low but picked up in the evening and night shows. Sacnilk reported 16.37% occupancy in the morning shows, 23.67% occupancy in the afternoon shows, 29% occupancy in the evening shows, and 47.90% occupancy in the night shows.

Coolie box office collection day 1

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan-starrer Coolie opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics, but it got a bumper opening. According to Sacnilk, Coolie opened to Rs 65 crores in India. When it comes to occupancy, Coolie was stormed by Thalaiva's die-hard fans throughout the day. Sacnilk reported 81.95% occupancy in the morning shows, 85.13% occupancy in the afternoon shows, 86.57% occupancy in the evening shows, and 94.32% occupancy in the night shows. As per a few trade analysts, Coolie has taken an earth-shattering start in the globe, taking worldwide gross to Rs 150 crores, which is the highest for any Tamil film.

EARTH-SHAKING START!



#Coolie smashes ₹ 68-70 Cr Nett Day 1 in India (Early Est) All Versions



Hindi version packs ₹ 5.50-6.50 Cr despite bare-minimum shows.



WW GROSS - ₹ 150+ CR



BIGGEST OPENER FOR A TAMIL FILM BOTH IN INDIA AND WORLDWIDE



HISTORY WRITTEN!… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 14, 2025

Why War 2 is lagging behind Coolie

War 2 has scored the biggest opening in Bollywood, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 31 crores). Still, War 2 failed to beat the opening day figures of its predecessor, War, by a small margin. The 2019 actioner starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff opened to Rs 53.35 crores. Also, War 2 has got negative reviews, and that will affect the movie. The movie is expected to perform good on Independence Day holiday, but the real test will start after the extended weekend.