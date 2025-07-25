War 2 trailer X review: 'Dull' Jr NTR, 'bacho wala VFX' leave netizens furious: Tauba-tauba saara mood kharab kar diya'

War 2 trailer has left the netizens disappointed, or rather disheartened with the quality of VFX and Jr NTR's unconvincing screen presence in the action sequences.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much-awaited War 2 is expected to be the game-changer for Bollywood in 2025. However, the official trailer of the film has left fans puzzled, overwhelmed, and to some extent disappointed. On Friday, YRF dropped the theatrical trailer of War 2, and the netizens are certainly not happy with the all-show-no-go product. While film buffs have praised Hrithik, intense drama, and dialogue, they're slamming the production house for cheap VFX, which looks childish, unrealistic, and sub-standard. Jr NTR's combat on a huge ship, Hrithik Roshan driving a car over a train, and their fight scene in an ice cave have been called out for the result of poor VFX. Several netizens shared their thoughts on X, and most of them are negative.

The internet thinks War 2 is nowhere close to War

A netizen shared the famous meme of "Tauba-tauba saara mood kharab kar diya," and wrote, "Me after watching War 2 trailer." Another netizen wrote, "Trailer is no doubt electrifying with high-octane action, slick visuals, but somehow it lacks the solid punch War 1 had. Impact feels a bit off this time, maybe the movie has more to deliver, still with the power of franchise and star cast, it's a sure-shot blockbuster #War2Trailer."

Why is this Thums Up Ad so long? https://t.co/LsPIGQIrBl — HaveCourageAndBeKind (@valliraghu) July 25, 2025

Trailer is no doubt electrifying with high-octane action slick visuals, but somehow it lacks the solid punch War 1 had.Impact feels a bit off this time maybe the movie has more to deliver,still with the power of franchise and star cast, it's a sure-shot blockbuster #War2Trailer pic.twitter.com/dnLVktOZXP — (@MannyEditzzz) July 25, 2025

One of the netizens wrote, "Definitely flop! Same story, NTR wants to destroy the country or take revenge on Hrithik. Hrithik became a rebel. Then the romantic scenes, bikini scenes & maybe Kiara is also an agent. Copy a fighting scene from Hollywood movies. Sometimes I wonder why @yrf is repeating the stories."

One of the netizens wrote, "#War2Trailer. Much, much better than the teaser. Hrithik is in form, NTR is fine, and Kiara's role looks meaty compared to Vaani's. I liked that they didn't reveal much of the story, and there is a promising emotional arc. Editing was choppy and VFX was poor, bacho wala VFX, but better than the teaser."

Netizens are furious over Kiara Advani's character

In War 2, Kiara is playing an Army officer, seemingly the daughter of Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). However, some netizens slammed the makers for reducing the strong character of Kiara to merely eye candy. A netizen wrote, "This is such a shame that female officers in spy and army movies are always downgraded to bikini shots."

This is such a shame that female officers in spy and army movies are always downgraded to bikini shots



Disrespectful #War2Trailer pic.twitter.com/5LdtCncC60 — KabirA (@kabiraRK) July 25, 2025

Another netizen wrote, "Wasted 2 minutes 27 seconds for the same 2 seconds of Kiara Advani."

About War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer is the sixth instalment in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 2. War 2 will be followed by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha.

