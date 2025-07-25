War 2 trailer review: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR clash is epic in scale, but Telugu actor lacks impactful screen presence, Kiara looks more convincing than him

War 2 trailer is everything that moviegoers are expecting from the YRF Spy Universe. Epic scale, check. Impressive action set pieces, check. Hrithik Roshan with an evil streak, check. What is lacking is the convincing element, especially from Jr NTR.

War 2 trailer: Finally, the wait is over. 20 days before the mega release, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 have dropped the official trailer. On Friday, War 2 official trailer released online, and it has left me craving for more. The 2.35-minute trailer has everything an action junkie like me fantasises. Epic scale, check. Impressive action set pieces, check. The one-on-one duel of hero-villain, check. Hrithik Roshan with an evil streak, check. The perfect glamour quotient, check. However, one shot of Khalid (Tiger Shroff) from War instantly made me realise where War 2 is lacking.

The weakest factor of War 2 is Jr NTR, sadly

When Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser of War 2, I found it decent enough, and not that great. The major reason behind this mixed reaction was Jr NTR. The Telugu star, who became a pan-India sensation with RRR, is undoubtedly a worthy addition to the YRF Spy Universe. However, the impact he had in SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster was missing in this film. Being an optimistic filmgoer, I was expecting something better of the Temper actor in the trailer. But I'm disappointed by him in the extended look as well.

Even after the teaser, I missed Tiger Shroff, and after watching the trailer, I recalled how convincing he looked as Khalid, standing toe-to-toe with Kabir (Hrithik) and giving an impressive act as the villain. War truly looked like 'Clash of the Titans'. From a jaw-dropping physique to commanding screen presence, this is what made War a blockbuster.

Watch the trailer here

More than Jr NTR, Kiara Advani looked convincing in action scenes

A film like War heavily relies on the alpha males. However, in War 2, the female lead character has evolved from just being an eye candy to a substantial contender, who will lift the narrative. When the teaser was dropped, Kiara's bikini look became the talk of the town. In the trailer, you will see glimpses of her getting into a hand-to-hand combat with Hrithik. Firing huge guns and slaying in action like a pro. Yes, the bikini shot is there, but unlike Vaani Kapoor from the previous instalment, Kiara has a better character arc in this film. Honestly speaking, and I hate to admit it, but Kiara looks more convincing in an action scene than the Devara actor, and this is not a good sign for the film.

War 2 will surely break records

One thing is for sure, War 2 will surely break and set records at the box office. The film looks promising, and going by the talent of Ayan Mukerji, it seems like the ambitious Spy Universe is in safe hands. Jr NTR might earn mixed reviews, but I'm still hoping that with this film, he will give me a reason to be in awe of him again. After the stupendous success of Saiyaara and with the trailer of War 2, it seems like 2025 might be the year of Yash Raj Films. BTW, they also have Spy Universe's next instalment, Alpha, scheduled for December 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will be releasing on a pan-India level in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. War 2 will hit cinemas on August 15, 2025.