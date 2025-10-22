FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
War 2 Telugu distributor Naga Vamsi blames YRF for film's box office failure: 'Jr NTR and I trusted them blindly but...'

Addressing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2's box office failure, Naga Vamsi said, "Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

War 2 Telugu distributor Naga Vamsi blames YRF for film's box office failure: 'Jr NTR and I trusted them blindly but...'
Naga Vamsi, Jr NTR, Ayan Mukerji, and Hrithik Roshan at War 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad
War 2 was expected to become the biggest blockbuster of the year as it united two huge superstars from North and South - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and was the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. However, the film was completely rejected by the audiences and critics for its weak story and poor writing.

Made in around Rs 400 crore, the action thriller could only earn Rs 236 crore net in India, with the dubbed Telugu version only contributing Rs 56 crore to its domestic net collection. The rest of Rs 182 crore came from the original Hindi version. As per reports, producer Naga Vamsi had bought the Telugu distribution rights of the film for Rs 80 crore and Yash Raj Films had to cover his losses. Now, Vamsi has addresses War 2's failure for the first time.

In a video on his production house Sithara Entertainments, he said, "Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired." The only promotional event of War 2 was held at Hyderabad. At the same event, Naga Vamsi had claimed that War 2 will be a bigger hit in its dubbed Telugu version than the original Hindi version. As the action thriller couldn't even earn one-third in Telugu than in Hindi, Vamsi was brutally trolled on social media. Reacting to that, Vamsi added, "The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat. We didn’t make the film. I'm happy that the trolling we faced wasn’t for a film made by us."

Also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 was directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was Ayan's first flop after his previous three films - Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - have been commercially successful. Ayan was reportedly set to direct Dhoom 4, but has been removed from the project after War 2's box office failure.

READ | Yash Chopra's biggest flop was named among greatest Indian films, became cult classic, debutant hero disappeared

