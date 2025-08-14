War 2 movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner is frustratingly long, Ayan Mukerji fails in masala actioner riddled with tacky VFX

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 is an EPIC disappointment. The film has an engaging first half, but it nosedives post-interval.

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor

Runtime: 179 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2 stars

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), the RAW agent who becomes a contract killer, a hired mercenary, betrays his mentor, Col Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). Kabir joins forces with an organisation, Kali, making him the biggest enemy of the country. He is now hunted by Agent Vikram (Jr NTR), and what follows is a cat-and-mouse game that becomes a yawn-fest, and an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT.

It's said that never have too many expectations, you may get hurt when they are left unfulfilled. This is exactly what has happened with me. War 2 has everything to become the biggest film of the year. A stellar star cast boasting Hrithik and Jr NTR, a blockbuster IP, a mega budget of Rs 350-400 crores, and what do you get? A film that becomes too predictable and is sluggishly long. Honestly saying at the third act, I just wanted to walk out of the cinema hall, because the film looked like it was never going to end. When the teaser and trailer were dropped, I missed Tiger Shroff. Now, after watching the film, I'm terribly missing War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

As a filmgoer and an admirer of Hrithik, I was rooting for the film to be the biggest entertainer of the year. Even when the film was looking dead slow in the second half, I was still hoping that it would bounce back. The action set pieces are so far from each other that you lose interest in them due to a predictable storyline. The movie starts with a bang. Hrithik slaying an army of gangsters in Japan with his katana is a sequence that will make you clap and whistle hard. His character arc and the twists supporting them were also good, but up to a certain point. At the interval, we get a plot twist, which was so annoyingly predictable, and the movie nosedives in the second half.

The whole crux of the story is so outdated or uninteresting that you will stop looking for logic in it. Another major drawback in this film is the tacky VFX. I can't understand with such a budget, we can come up with something as childish as what I saw in the movie. The train sequence is pretty entertaining, but the VFX kills the excitement. You know it's done on a green screen, and there is no realism or thrill to it. Similarly, during the motorboat chase sequence, Tarak's motorboat jumps on an FI track, and he's chasing Kabir while dodging the race cars. It all looks good on paper, but really bad on the screen.

Speaking about the performances, Hrithik, as usual, pulls off the film like a pro. He's born to play Kabir, and maintains the surprising factor alive. He's excellently believable in action, puts his A-game in dance, and excels in dramatic moments. Jr NTR, the man of the masses, makes an impressive debut in Bollywood. Surprisingly, his character has an arc that lacks logic, but he makes it believable due to his acting chops. However, I dearly missed the clash of Hrithik vs Tiger. Ashutosh Rana, another fine actor, does a tremendous job, but sadly, his character is underwritten. Anil Kapoor also joins the Spy Universe, and he's wasted. Kiara Advani looks promising in the first half, but she's also underutilised. Her character loses steam in the second half. The songs work as a perfect chance to escape for a loo break. Yes, neither Janaab-E-Ali nor Aavan Jaavan impresses you, because you're bored with the sloppy drama.

The action set pieces are good, but they're killed due to bad special effects. The story by Aditya Chopra looks muddled, and much of a Sholay-meets-Pathaan than an original actioner. The editing is another negative factor of the film. Director Ayan Mukerji has majorly disappointed. War 2 will be credited as his weakest film. Overall, War 2 is a disappointment of giant size. Easily the weakest of the YRF Spy Universe. After watching this, I don't have much expectation from the next instalment, which is Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha.