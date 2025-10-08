War 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer YRF Spy Universe film

The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3; War 2 will start streaming on Netflix from October 9.

Released on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend, War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as ex-RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut as the RAW agent Vikram Chelapathi. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles.

Before release, it was expected that the combination of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR would break box office records. However, War 2 turned out to be a massive failure. Made in around Rs 400 crore, the action thriller failed to even recover its budget as it earned Rs 237 crore net in India and grossed Rs 365 crore worldwide.

The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3; War 2 was the direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, that featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 was helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Now, eight weeks after its theatrical release, War 2 will start streaming on Netflix from October 9. The streaming giant shared the announcement poster on its social media channels and wrote, "Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix." The film will also be available in the dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages.

War 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir-starrer Coolie. The Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but emerged as a bigger hit than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film. Coolie collected Rs 285 crore net in India and minted Rs 520 crore globally.

