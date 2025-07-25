War 2: Kiara Advani's role in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film REVEALED, allegedly plays daughter of..., is likely to kill...

In a shot from the trailer, zoomed in on Kiara Advani dressed in a uniform, one Redditor claimed that it read 'Kavya Luthra'. The trailer further shows Kiara Advani's and Hrithik Roshan's characters romancing each other, with another shot of Kiara Advani in the avatar of an agent.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2 trailer was released today amid much anticipation. While the film is still weeks away from release, fans have already started to theorise the film's plot and how it could unfold. Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have a special theory around Kiara Advani's character, which many believe is playing Colonel Sunil Luthra's (played by Ashutosh Rana) daughter.

What is Kiara Advani's role in War 2?

A viral Reddit post claims that Kiara Advani plays the role of Kavya Luthra in War 2, Joint Secretary of RAW, Colonel Sunil Luthra's (played by Ashutosh Rana) daughter. Sunil Luthra is one of the most important characters in War 2, tasked with catching Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir, who has gone rogue.

In a shot from the trailer, zoomed in on Kiara Advani dressed in a uniform, one Redditor claimed that it read 'Kavya Luthra'. The trailer further shows Kiara Advani's and Hrithik Roshan's characters romancing each other, with another shot of Kiara Advani in the avatar of an agent, and one of Hrithik Roshan speaking with Ashutosh Rana, who spits on his face in what is seemingly a kidnapping scene.

Will Kiara Advani kill Hrithik Roshan in War 2?

The intrigue around Kiara Advani's character has left Redditors speculating about what role she would play in the latest film of the YRF Spyverse. One person wrote, “Kabir would have killed both Luthras," while another said, "So she’s here to sabotage Kabir. 50% story done."

A third user said, "I think Kabir kills Colonel Luthra, and after that, Kiara gets to know about it in mid-film, goes after Kabir for his head on a spike. But the end probably reveals why he killed him, OR Kiara is acting as a double agent, Kabir killed Luthra, and she goes undercover from the start, or something."

Everything you need to know about War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 serves as the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. War 2 is all set to release worldwide on August 14, 2025.

