War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

War 2 had a different ending. The movie was originally planned to have a hard-hitting, emotional climax. However, Aditya Chopra had to bow down to Jr NTR's suggestion, and the conclusion was changed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...
A poster of War 2

TRENDING NOW

The disastrous fate of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is sealed. The film that opened with negative reviews crashed on Monday, and it's becoming the first flop in the YRF Spy Universe. The sequel to War (2019) was among the most-anticipated flicks of 2025. The movie was expected to become the next Rs 500-1000 crore grosser, arguably the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. However, despite the star powers of Hrithik and Tarak, the film has flopped. 

Amid the failure of War 2, we came across a report stating that War 2 had a different ending, and the script was changed at the persuasion of Jr NTR. As Deccan Chronicle reported, War 2's original ending was Raghu aka Vikram's (Jr NTR) death by Kabir. Just like the prequel, the antogonist dies at the end. In War, Tiger Shroff was also killed by Hrithik. War 2 had a similar ending, but the OG ending was asked to be changed, and it was done on the suggestion of Jr NTR. 

Why does Jr NTR want to change the ending of War 2? 

Report has it that Jr NTR convinced Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya that his fans would never accept that his character dies, that too as a villain. Thus, the script was changed at the end to do a fan service. The makers compromised on the script; thus, the movie also ended up becoming an average flick that disappointed the fans and their high expectations, which resulted in the failure of the movie. 

War 2 box office collection 

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 was released in cinemas on Thursday, August 14, with much fanfare. The film opened below expectations, but showed a good jump on Independence Day. However, the film saw a steep decline on Saturday and Sunday, which are probably the days when a film earns the most. War 2 is now the lowest-rated film in the YRF Spy Universe, and probably the lowest-grossing film as well.

Also read: War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..

