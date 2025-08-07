War 2: Jr NTR gives 'kaante ki takkar' to Hrithik Roshan in dance-off song Janaab-e-Aali, fans say: 'Two legendary dancers of the Indian cinema'
BOLLYWOOD
The much-awaited glimpse of the dance-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is here, and it will leave you impressed and intrigued for the full song.
Ahead of the mega release of War 2, a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much-awaited dance-off is out. On Thursday, Yash Raj Films dropped the 35 seconds of the song Janaab-e-Aali, and it's a certfied banger.
Watch the song Janaab-e-Aali from War 2
War 2 will be releasing in cinemas on August 14. The film will clash with Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller Coolie.