War 2: Jr NTR earning Rs 12 crore more than Hrithik Roshan for YRF's action thriller, Kiara Advani charging less than half of both, their fees are...

Jr NTR, high on the success of RRR and Devara: Part 1, is charging a whopping Rs 60 crore for War 2. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is earning Rs 12 crore less than him. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal has been paid Rs 48 crore.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and part of YRF's Spy Universe, received an overwhelming response after its trailer launched on Friday. With fans now looking forward to its August 14 release, they are also wondering about the high financial stakes that the film is made on. As per media reports, Jr NTR, who is making his Bollywood debut with War 2, is the highest-paid star in the film, more than Hrithik Roshan, who was also part of the first instalment of the film.

Who is the highest-paid star in War 2, Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR?

As per a Times Now report, Jr NTR, high on the success of RRR and Devara: Part 1, is charging a whopping Rs 60 crore for War 2. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is earning Rs 12 crore less than him. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal has been paid Rs 48 crore for War 2. The lead heroine of the film, Kiara Advani, who recently welcomed her daughter, has charged Rs 15 crore for her role in War 2.

Will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 cross Rs 1000 crore at the box office?

In a recent interview with Times Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that he has high hopes about War 2 crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide. "Definitely. See the star power that is there, plus it's the Spy Universe. There is a fresh pairing and there is a new director as well, Ayan Mukerji. And with Yash Raj backing it, that too after Saiyaara, the expectations surely go up. Everything is going right. Now, what has to go right is the content. We will get to know it on August 14. After the trailer, there is a lot more to come in. We are hoping that this film should break all the records," he said.

Was War a hit or a flop?

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the film earned Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019.

READ | There were attempts to mix something in my food, strange things...': Tanushree Dutta makes shocking revelations in latest interview after viral Instagram video