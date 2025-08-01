War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...

Twitter
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is certainly the most awaited film, and even before the release, the film has already set a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

August 2025 is here, and we are gearing up for War. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's ambitious, much-awaited, highly-anticipated action thriller War 2 will be releasing on August 15, and moviegoers can't control their excitement to see the clash of the titans. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is touted to be the most expensive actioner from Yash Raj Films, and there is an extraordinary buzz for the film among the masses. 14 days before the worldwide release, the advance ticket sales have achieved a new milestone. 

War 2 becomes the first Indian film to... 

As per the information provided by a source closer to the production, War 2 created history on Friday morning in the North American market by becoming the fastest Indian film to cross USD 100,000 (Rs 87,44,500 lakhs) in advance ticket sales! Achieving this feat in just seven hours, the Hrithik Roshan–NTR Jr starrer has outpaced the previous record held by NTR’s Devara, which took 11 hours and 37 minutes to reach the same milestone earlier this year. 

About War 2

As per the sources, makers have deployed a less is more policy to keep every important information of the film under wraps for audiences to best enjoy in theatres. A similar strategy was used in YRF's last production, Saiyaara, and we all know the wonders it did at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, along with Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The movie is the direct sequel to War (2019), which starred Tiger Shroff opposite Hrithik. It is also the fifth instalment in the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. After War 2, the sixth instalment in the franchise is Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha, which will release in Christmas 2025.

Also read: War 2 trailer review: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR clash is epic in scale, but Telugu actor lacks impactful screen presence, Kiara looks more convincing than him

Also read: War 2 trailer review: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR clash is epic in scale, but Telugu actor lacks impactful screen presence, Kiara looks more convincing than him
