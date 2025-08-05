War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's action thriller is longest film in YRF Spyverse, has runtime of...

What is the runtime of War 2? If media reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's film is the longest film of YRF Spyverse with a reported runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes.

War 2 and Coolie are set for an epic box office clash 10 days from now. With the increasing intrigue among the masses about the films, reports now state that the runtime for War 2, the Hindi spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has been locked. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is all set to release on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

What is the runtime for War 2?

Media reports state that War 2, a part of the YRF Spyverse, is the longest film of the franchise. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's film has a reported runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes, more than the previous movies of the franchise.

Ek Tha Tiger: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2 hours and 41 minutes

War: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Pathaan: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Tiger 3: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Who is the villain of War 2?

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, is all set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. In the film, Hrithik Roshan's character, Agent Kabir, is the main antagonist, while Jr NTR is Agent Vikram, who is sent to neutralise him.

Will Tiger Shroff be there in War 2?

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film, War. While Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana will reprise their roles in War 2, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor will not be returning to the franchise.

