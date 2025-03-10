Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 is slated to release on August 14 this year. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025. The action thriller is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Salman Khan leads the Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan headlined Pathaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are two of the best dancers in Indian cinema and War 2 will feature a dance-off between the two of them. As per the latest reports, during the dance rehearsals, the Dhoom 2 actor has suffered a leg injury and doctors have advised him rest for four weeks. Thus, the shooting of his anticipated song with the RRR actor has been postponed.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Hrithik really pushed himself during the rehearsals of this energetic song with NTR Jr for War 2. He got a niggle in his leg during rehearsals that was quite uncomfortable and when the doctors inspected his injury, they advised him to not risk it further and rest out his leg before he shoots this massive song. The mega War 2 dance off song featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr. will now be shot in May."

The source further shared that this small hurdle won't delay the release of War 2 as he added, "All the principal actors have finished their respective shoots and the film is already in post production. This minor bump isn’t derailing any promotion/marketing plans of the film. War 2 will release theatrically worldwide on August 14th, 2025."

While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, who also collaborated with Hrithik for Bang Bang and Fighter; the sequel War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ayan has previously helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Coincidentally, all the three movies were led by Ranbir Kapoor.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is slated to release on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files, which will hit theatres on August 15. Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Rajinikanth's Coolie are also targeting to release their films in the Independence Day weekend.