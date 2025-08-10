Twitter
War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to only make entry at interval? Director Ayan Mukerji says 'you have to...'

In the past few days, some reports have claimed that Hrithik Roshan will lead the first half of War 2 entirely on his own, and Jr NTR will make a smashing entry only at the interval point. At the War 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad, Ayan Mukerji dismissed such reports.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 11:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, War 2 is the biggest Bollywood release of 2025. It is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, and a direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Ahead of its release on August 14, the makers held the only promotional event of the film in Hyderabad. Hrithik and Jr NTR looked dashing at the event, which also saw thousands of their fans in attendance.

Ayan Mukerji teases Jr NTR's explosive entry in War 2

In the past few days, some reports have claimed that the Fighter actor will lead the first half of War 2 entirely on his own, and Jr NTR will make a smashing entry only at the interval point. During the event, when the host asked the director Ayan Mukerji about such reports, he said, "We are smart enough to not make a movie like where he comes at the interval point. That much sense we have. But, I can assure you that Jr NTR's entry sequence is one of the major highlights of the film and you have to watch War 2 and discover that on your own." War 2 also marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Ayan Mukerji previous films

Before War 2, Ayan Mukerji has only directed three films in the last 16 years. His directorial debut was the coming-of-age drama Wake Up Sid in 2009. Then, he made romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. It took him nine years until his next Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, the fantasy action adventure film, hit theatres in 2022.

War 2 vs Coolie

War 2 will clash at the box office with Coolie on August 14. The Tamil-language action thriller is headlined by Rajinikanth and also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed Tamil blockbusters Vikram, Master, and Leo.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

