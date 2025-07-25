War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film crossing Rs 1000 crore NOT 'guaranteed' because..., trade experts say...

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, despite backing the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer, has said that a Rs 1000 crore worldwide is something that cannot be 'guaranteed'. He shared that, at the end of the day, it will all boil down to the content that the film presents.

The much-awaited trailer of Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released on Friday, promising an action-packed cinematic experience. The YRF Spyverse film, a sequel to the 2019 superhit War, has been generating significant buzz since its teaser release earlier this year. But with the trailer of War generating nationwide buzz, trade experts are now weighing in on whether the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer would cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 cross Rs 1000 crore at the box office?

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared high hopes when asked will War 2 cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide. In a conversation with Zoom, the trade expert said, "Definitely. See the star power that is there, plus it's the Spy Universe. There is a fresh pairing and there is a new director as well, Ayan Mukerji. And with Yash Raj backing it, that too after Saiyaara, the expectations surely go up. Everything is going right. Now, what has to go right is the content. We will get to know it on August 14. After the trailer, there is a lot more to come in. We are hoping that this film should break all the records."

War 2 Box Office Collection Prediction

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, despite backing the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer, has said that a Rs 1000 crore worldwide is something that cannot be 'guaranteed'. "I don't know if Rs 1000 crore worldwide is something that's guaranteed. But one thing that's absolutely guaranteed is a ballistic opening. Because you have two huge markets - the Hindi-speaking belt and the Telugu-speaking belt - coming together and complementing each other in a way that's never happened in history," he said.

Akshaye Rathi shared that, at the end of the day, it will all boil down to the content that the film presents. "Ayan Mukerji is a phenomenal storyteller who has hardly ever gone wrong. And Yash Raj, with its might, with its backing, and with its conviction, is putting this film together at a size and scale never seen before. So, chances are this will be historic."

War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are battle-ready

The two-minute and thirty-five-second trailer of War 2 begins with a heartfelt monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a “nameless, faceless shadow” to protect the nation. It was immediately followed by Jr NTR’s narration in which he strives to “fight the battles of the nation which no one else can”, signifying his true love for the nation. Kiara Advani looks gorgeous and dangerous in the trailer. She was seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan while kicking and headbutting him in the next scene of the trailer.

As per the trailer, War 2 narrates the tale of two Indian soldiers who are at each other’s throats due to their contrasting ideologies towards patriotism.

Was War a hit or a flop?

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It’s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. War 2 is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

