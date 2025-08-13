War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 is clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Both the films are set to take strong openings on August 14.

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, the action thriller War 2 is set to hit theatres globally on August 14. Ayan Mukerji, who previously helmed Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Wake Up Sid, has directed the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to the 2019 film War. A day ahead of its release, some users on X (formerly Twitter) shared some inside reports about War 2. However, it's not certain where did they get this information from.

War 2 early reviews

One X handle wrote, "#War2 Inside Talk - Tarak’s intro after 15 minutes, One of his BEST entries ever no debate there! He dominates the first half completely. But here’s the twist Hrithik Roshan's performance in the second half outshines even War 1. That’s bound to raise some eyebrows! Action scenes? Mind-blowing. Climax? Pure goosebumps. And that emotional sequence? The real HEART of the film. Some say this is what will save the whole story. Everything seems planned to perfection."

Another post read, "#War2 Inside Talks: Good Action Sequences, Hrithik Roshan carries film on his shoulder, while Jr NTR compliments, Dance face off between duo is treat to eyes, Routine story line, VFX is shady, Tiger Shroff will be missed. The movie is for action lovers, average for others."

War 2 post-credits sequence to feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana and the end-credits sequence will reportedly feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are leading the next film in YRF Spy Universe - Alpha slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the Netflix web series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment.

War 2 vs Coolie

War 2 will clash at the box office with Coolie on August 14. The Tamil-language action thriller is headlined by Rajinikanth and also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed Tamil blockbusters Vikram, Master, and Leo.

