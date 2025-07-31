War 2 earns huge profits 15 days before release as..., Jr NTR leaves Hrithik Roshan behind; here's how

Hrithik Roshan is not far behind Jr NTR as he too has signed a deal with YRF of a Rs 50 crore upfront payment and a share of the film's profits. This lucrative deal has made Hrithik Roshan join the league of other superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's action thriller film, War, is one of the most awaited films of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, on August 14, the Independence Day weekend. As the excitement and buzz around War 2 is increasing, a new report has surfaced claiming that Jr NTR, who is already charging Rs 70 crore for his role in the film, has now also bagged a profit-sharing deal.

Has YRF sold War 2 Telugu rights for Rs 90 crore?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, YRF has sold the Telugu rights of War 2 to Naga Vamsi for a whopping Rs 90 crore. "Naga Vamsi has acquired Telugu rights for War 2 for Rs 90cr," a source confirmed. The report also suggested that all profits that War 2 earns from the Telugu theatrical medium will now go to Naga Vamsi. It is also good news for YRF as, with this deal, the production house has already received an outright recovery of Rs 90 crore on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

How much is Jr NTR charging for War 2?

The Telugu rights being sold to Naga Vamsi is good news for Jr NTR too, because the two have now agreed to share the profits from War 2's Telugu version. The source said, "After receiving a large salary of Rs 70cr, NTR is also entitled to a portion of the revenues from the Telugu version of Naga Vamsi. He is anticipated to earn more than Rs 100cr by the end of the run as the Telugu version of War 2 is expected to generate significant earnings."

How much is Hrithik Roshan charging for War 2?

Hrithik Roshan is not far behind Jr NTR as he too has signed a deal with YRF of a Rs 50 crore upfront payment and a share of the film's profits. This lucrative deal has made Hrithik Roshan join the league of other superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who, in the past, have secured such deals with the production house.