War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..

To all the moviegoers who were expecting Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan in War 2, you might have missed spotting him in this scene. Yes, SRK made a cameo appearance, but not as a RAW agent.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 have opened to mixed to negative reviews, but the film is performing strong at the box office. The sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe is the direct sequel to War (2019), and it follows the events of War, Tiger 3, and Pathaan. Usually, entries from this universe have surprise cameos, like Salman Khan appearing in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and SRK saving Salman in Tiger 3.

In War 2, fans of the spy universe were expecting Pathaan or Tiger to appear, helping Kabir (Hrithik) in bringing down Vikram (Jr NTR). However, Shah Rukh doesn't have a direct cameo in the film, but he still appears in it. He has shared the screen space with Kabir and Vikram. Have you seen this blink-and-miss scene we're talking about? Let's discuss it in detail.

Spoiler warning: The following article will now make some major revelations. So if you haven't watched the movie yet, and are planning to do so, you've been warned.

Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in War 2

In the flashback sequence, the movie we get to know the origins of orphan Kabir and his friendship with Raghu aka Vikram. Kabir and Raghu were childhood friends, and they grew up in the streets of Mumbai. They were outlaws and survived the city as petty thieves. During the song 'Jeete Jeete', little Kabir and Vikram were seen sleeping inside huge concrete pipes. There, you can see a poster on the wall. The poster is of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', the romantic blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan along with Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. There is a wide shot of two kids sleeping in the pipes with the background a wall with a poster of DTPH. So in a way, SRK does make an appearance with Kabir and Vikram, not as Pathaan, but as Rahul.

In the mid-credit scene, Kabir mentions kintsugi, the Japanese art form of repairing broken pottery with gold, something which Pathaan talks about. Kabir affirms that his friend introduced him to this concept, which means Kabir and Pathaan are friends who are expected to come together in future.

War 2 box office collection

Released on Thursday, August 14, War 2 opened with Rs 52 crores, followed by Rs 57 crores on Friday, and Rs 33 crores on Saturday. In the first three days, the domestic collection of War 2 is Rs 142 crores. The worldwide gross of the movie is Rs 215 crores. The film clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie, and it's racing a little ahead of War 2.