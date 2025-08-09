Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan to become highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025

Former US NSA issues BIG warning on Donald Trump's tariffs: 'They could push India...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters

RG Kar rape protest: Rape victim's mother alleges being manhandled as police lathi-charge: 'Bangles broken...'

Viral video: Little girl sings national anthem with eyes closed wins hearts online, netizens say 'India's future is safe'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan to become highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after Engl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to remove 9 seconds of sensual visuals in the action thriller War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...
Changes made by CBFC in War 2

TRENDING NOW

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, War 2 is the most anticipated Bollywood release of 2025. It is the direct sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji's fourth directorial after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Changes made by CBFC in War 2

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to remove 9 seconds of sensual visuals in the action thriller. An 'obscene' dialogue has been replaced with an approved dialogue, after which an obscene gesture made by a character has been asked to be deleted.

War 2 to also feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana and the end-credits sequence will reportedly feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are leading the next film in YRF Spy Universe - Alpha slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the Netflix web series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment. 

War 2 vs Coolie

War 2 will clash at the box office with Coolie on August 14. The Tamil-language action thriller is headlined by Rajinikanth and also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed Tamil blockbusters Vikram, Master, and Leo.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes additional tariffs, says, 'Ready to pay heavy price for...'
Farmer interests top priority, says PM Modi amid Trump tariff barrage
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally...
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of producing 10 GW
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE