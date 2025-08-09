War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to remove 9 seconds of sensual visuals in the action thriller War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles, War 2 is the most anticipated Bollywood release of 2025. It is the direct sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji's fourth directorial after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Changes made by CBFC in War 2

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to remove 9 seconds of sensual visuals in the action thriller. An 'obscene' dialogue has been replaced with an approved dialogue, after which an obscene gesture made by a character has been asked to be deleted.

War 2 to also feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?

Besides Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana and the end-credits sequence will reportedly feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are leading the next film in YRF Spy Universe - Alpha slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the Netflix web series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment.

War 2 vs Coolie

War 2 will clash at the box office with Coolie on August 14. The Tamil-language action thriller is headlined by Rajinikanth and also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously helmed Tamil blockbusters Vikram, Master, and Leo.

